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Yahoo News Headline - Trump says Biden's 'going to be your president!
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369 views • June 27, 2020
It's true, it's really really true because the news said so this morning. This is not a lie he actually said those words. We have caught Trump actually saying those words and now we have a headline where Trump is really telling the truth about his plans for the election. Misrepresentation Lies Deceit Propaganda uniformly across all fake news platforms on a Saturday morning.
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