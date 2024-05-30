Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 29, 2024

Episode 2291 - What type risk factors were caused by wearing a mask? Who was responsible for the creation of the new Israel? -The rise of weight loss drugs is a real problem. What type of health risk will these have later down the road? -Is magnesium linked to metabolic syndrome? -What is causing gut micro disruptions? -EU trying to pass a bill to censor and control videos and pictures uploading online, how could this be destructive? -Is indoctrination and propaganda causing mental illness? Plus much more High energy must listen show!

