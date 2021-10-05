Vegas Shooting Mystery uncovered

Taxi Video of the Vegas shooting shows three assassins in and near Mandalay tram lobby and taxi line. All the experts analyst and analyzers got it all wrong!! The Route 91 Country Music Festival mass Shooting perpetrators were a group of assassins which were shooting from a fortress, ready made for just an attack, Mandalay Tram Station, which has two pill boxes were the shooter is tucked away inside hard to see from the out side machine gun perched at the observation glass firing at the fans across Vegas Blvd. and just a few feet from the tunnels is a lobby platform with several windows from were to shoot. The Terrorist had the perfect high ground to fend off an assault. Mandalay Tram Station. Who were they? The FBI is not saying.. The simple fact is Stephen Paddock had no part in the Vegas attack unless he was in the tram building, The FBI and Sheriff Joe Lombardo said their shooter Paddock was dead on the 32 floor room 135 that’s the same location that I have the PATSY.