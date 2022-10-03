TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct. 2, "Ian 'enhanced'! Nord-Stream sabotaged!" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (2 October 2022) with the Prof.: James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

We began with the use of Weather Warfare stealth to inflict/increase serious damage upon Florida, which is Biden's retaliation against Gov. DeSantis for embarrassing the Democrats by sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard and shifting attention back onto the immigration problem.





This manipulating / magnifying of weather storms (HAARP) not only does great damage to the natural state but makes its residents more dependent upon the federal government for assistance and makes it all but impossible to conduct these midterm Elections in a normal way.





It also allows Biden to claim the damage was due to 'climate change' and promote his (absurd) green energy policies.

It also distracts the public from the crime against humanity the Biden admin has committed by destroying the Nord-Stream (1 and 2) pipelines to punish Russia for its intervention in Ukraine and to keep Europe from succumbing to massive protests to restore cheap energy from Russia, which has now been (indefinitely and perhaps permanently) interdicted.

It has also released the largest volume of methane into the atmosphere, where, it "climate change" were real, would greatly exacerbate the situation.





Meanwhile, Putin has (in accordance with international law) conducted referenda that have now incorporated four regions of Ukraine as parts of Russia, where attacks upon any will be regarded as attacks on Russia.

Have no doubt, Putin means it.

Tucker was all over this from the beginning, one more feather in his cap for being on top of major developments, not just in the US but world-wide. And the vast pro-Ukraine bots on Twitter have been exposed, where the American people are (by far) the most massively media-manipulated population the world has ever known to date.