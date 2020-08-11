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....Οι τελευταίες οδηγίες του Μεγάλου....
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370 views • August 11, 2020
" Το τέλος πλησιάζει ..κάντε ήσυχα ότι πρέπει να γίνει κι όλα θα πάνε μια χαρά αγαπούλες μου.... "
"....Αυτά όλα βέβαια σας ακούγονται κουλά και χαζά και δε θέλετε να τα πιστέψετε ούτε θέλετε να μεταλαμπαδεύσετε τη γνώση αυτή να τη μάθει ο κόσμος. Είναι δικαίωμά σας έτσι κι αλλιώς εμείς κινούμαστε ...."
"....Αυτά όλα βέβαια σας ακούγονται κουλά και χαζά και δε θέλετε να τα πιστέψετε ούτε θέλετε να μεταλαμπαδεύσετε τη γνώση αυτή να τη μάθει ο κόσμος. Είναι δικαίωμά σας έτσι κι αλλιώς εμείς κινούμαστε ...."
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