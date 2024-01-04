Discovering the Jewish Jesus





Jan 1, 2024





When Jesus said, " Go. From now on, sin no more" - (John 8:11), what does that mean for us today? Rabbi Schneider reveals the call that Yeshua has for all His followers and warns of the dangers of willful sinning.

Purposeful Disobedience





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy3e78RVlQ8