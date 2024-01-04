Create New Account
Purposeful Disobedience
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Jan 1, 2024


When Jesus said, " Go. From now on, sin no more" - (John 8:11), what does that mean for us today? Rabbi Schneider reveals the call that Yeshua has for all His followers and warns of the dangers of willful sinning.

Purposeful Disobedience


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy3e78RVlQ8

