WWIII | Alert! US-Iran direct conflict increasingly likely after US bombs Iranian proxies in Syria

US warplanes conduct major strikes on Iran proxies in Syria and deploys 900 troops as Iran warns "IDF will be buried" if it sends ground forces into Gaza | Ret. Col. Douglas Mcgregor tells Tucker US special forces attempted to rescue Israeli hostages and were "blown to bits" | More details emerge on Rep. Mike Johnson's miraculous ascent to Speaker | Scammer Jenna Ellis raised over $200k for legal defense only to plead "guilty" | Mark Meadows denies accusations he wore a wire for the FBI to spy on Trump while Chief of Staff | Was the Maine shooter a product of MK Ultra?
