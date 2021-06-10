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AN OCEAN OF LIGHT... THE RHINE RESEARCH LAB CENTER & THE SCHOOL OF CHI ENERGY BIO-PHOTON EXPERIMENT
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3 views • June 10, 2021
Bioenergy is measured in the body is done by means of a photomultiplier tube instrument that monitors a person’s bioenergy at the biophoton level. Sifu Cicero, an Instructor for the School of Chi Energy who practices the buildup of her entire body’s nerve fiber system with the Chi Energy Method, did undergo this type of measurement. She was invited by the Rhine Center to have her level of biophoton emissions measured; and was able to have her bio-electromagnetic energy [chi] measured via a well-documented and innovative technique.
Full Article: https://www.chienergyheals.com/energy-healing-and-the-science-of-biophotons/
Full Article: https://www.chienergyheals.com/energy-healing-and-the-science-of-biophotons/
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