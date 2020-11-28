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Need To Know (27 November 2020) with Carl Herman and Chris Weinert An assassination in Iran of the man reputed to lead its nuclear energy program, no doubt carried out by Israel; while Trump removes some very bad members of the Defense Policy Committee, including Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright, who have been responsible for some of America's worst decisions, which have led to the deaths of millions. SCOTUS nullifies NY Gov. Cuomo's overreach with regard to religious freedom, while Sidney Powell files monster lawsuits in GA and MI to invalidate the use of illegal ballots and other forms of misconduct to steal those state for Biden and Harris.