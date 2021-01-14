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Pandemic Predictions- Real Estate, Oil, Volatility + Global Unrest. Bye Bye Manhattan Condos + Iran
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51 views • January 14, 2021
Pandemic Predictions- Real Estate, Oil, + Volatility and Unrest Around the World. Bye Bye Manhattan Condos + Iran. How Corona will effect prices of commercial real estate, residential real estate, and oil, and change our habits of doing business. Make your predictions in the comment section.
#predictions #oilprices #covidpredictions
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#predictions #oilprices #covidpredictions
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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