Why Weren't There Riots After This?

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The Dallas Morning News obtained body camera footage that was tied up in a legal battle for three years. The videos show Dallas Police responding after Tony Timpa called 911 and told dispatchers he was off his medication and had used cocaine.
Mirrored from Peekay Censored Again YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCUXkeyEoO0
Peekay Censored Again YT Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeMKISf2aPS1kWv5DmUWGWw/videos