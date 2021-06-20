Can You Name One Good Thing Biden Has Done? Public Survey

Lisa and Caity from the Daily Caller are in Washington, D.C. asking random people on the streets what they think of Biden's performance so far....



Can you think of a single thing Biden has done right during his time in the Office?

His voters cannot either!



Hilarity ensued when Daily Caller reporters went the swampy streets of Washington, D.C., and asked Biden voters if they could name one good thing that his administration has done so far.



Can you blame them?



None of them could name anything “good” that Biden himself has done!



Imagine what this interview would have looked like if they were interviewing Americans about the bad things he has done for this country…



Ironically, the only thing these numbskulls could mention as his contribution to this society was the vaccine, which of course is all because of President Trump.