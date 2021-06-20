Can You Name One Good Thing Biden Has Done? Public Survey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Can you think of a single thing Biden has done right during his time in the Office?
His voters cannot either!
Hilarity ensued when Daily Caller reporters went the swampy streets of Washington, D.C., and asked Biden voters if they could name one good thing that his administration has done so far.
Can you blame them?
None of them could name anything “good” that Biden himself has done!
Imagine what this interview would have looked like if they were interviewing Americans about the bad things he has done for this country…
Ironically, the only thing these numbskulls could mention as his contribution to this society was the vaccine, which of course is all because of President Trump.