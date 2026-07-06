Black Death The Pandemic That Changed the Course of Human History

💀 One disease killed up to 200 million people... and changed the world forever.





The Black Death wasn't just a pandemic—it reshaped economies, societies, medicine, and the future of civilization itself.





How did it spread so fast? Why were people powerless to stop it? And what lessons does it still teach us today?





🎧 Discover the full story in this episode. Listen through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/56lOywqzmwE34w6NlGrOm3?si=d5318c7e3eb646a7





#blackdeath

#pandemichistory

#WorldHistory

#DarkHistory

#blackplague