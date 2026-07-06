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Black Death The Pandemic That Changed the Course of Human History
Zaskia
Zaskia
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💀 One disease killed up to 200 million people... and changed the world forever.


The Black Death wasn't just a pandemic—it reshaped economies, societies, medicine, and the future of civilization itself.


How did it spread so fast? Why were people powerless to stop it? And what lessons does it still teach us today?


🎧 Discover the full story in this episode. Listen through the link in the description.


https://open.spotify.com/episode/56lOywqzmwE34w6NlGrOm3?si=d5318c7e3eb646a7


#blackdeath

#pandemichistory

#WorldHistory

#DarkHistory

#blackplague

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black deathbubonic plaguemedieval history
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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