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And We Know 3.13.2022 Earthly rooted [DS] civilization AS THEY SEE IT is being destroyed!Pray!
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265 views • March 14, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Sure is a lot of exposure happening worldwide. Politicians, talk shows, media….the information warfare is severe. We will look at the UN, what CHYNA might mean, the global order wrecking ball, uncovered footage from sources out of Ukraine since 2014, more VAX death and injuries we can’t stop seeing… their plans to track us and more.
3.13.22: POTUS never telegraphs his MOVES! Earthly rooted [DS] civilization AS THEY SEE IT is being destroyed! Pray!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxbrey-3.13.22-earthly-rooted-ds-civilization-as-they-see-it-is-being-destroyedpr-.html
Sure is a lot of exposure happening worldwide. Politicians, talk shows, media….the information warfare is severe. We will look at the UN, what CHYNA might mean, the global order wrecking ball, uncovered footage from sources out of Ukraine since 2014, more VAX death and injuries we can’t stop seeing… their plans to track us and more.
3.13.22: POTUS never telegraphs his MOVES! Earthly rooted [DS] civilization AS THEY SEE IT is being destroyed! Pray!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxbrey-3.13.22-earthly-rooted-ds-civilization-as-they-see-it-is-being-destroyedpr-.html
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