Tucker Carlson - “You Have FAILED "

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: “You Have FAILED – You Have Not Done A Good Job Running This Country – You Don’t Even Care To Try! You’d Rather Run The World Or The Empire!”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-you-have-failed-you-have-not-done-a-good-job-running-this-country-you-dont-even-care-to-try-youd-rather-run-the-world-or-the-empire