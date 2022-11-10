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https://gnews.org/articles/516245
Summary：11/09/2022 A new report by the European Parliament shows European democracies are under attack due to mercenary spywares. The spyware has been used illegitimately to conduct surveillance in at least four EU countries Greece, Spain, Poland and Hungary. For example, Pegasus had been used against human rights activists, politicians, journalists and others.