The Government Shutdown is all about THIS ONE THING _ Redacted News

We are days away from a government shutdown in the united states and this is frankly the only leverage republicans have right now... this is all about one thing... leverage... to stop spending money in Ukraine and stop the southern border invasion... this is all about to come to a head. That's why Biden held an emergency meeting this afternoon... calling Schumer and Mike Johnson to the white house begging to get something passed.... he's running for pres. after all.

