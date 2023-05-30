Create New Account
Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’
PART 1: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles

[3RD ATTEMPT TO UPLOAD THIS.]

-----------------

"My children, and I ask My pastors to listen to Me as your Mother, as I tell you that you must take yourselves from all secret societies. They do not openly plot against My Son's Church, but they do this in secret! The Masons, My children--the Hierarchy must remove themselves from this abominable organization. You cannot deny that many in the Masons are practicing Witchcraft and Sorcery." - Our Lady of the Roses, June 1, 1978

https://www.tldm.org/news56/300-years-of-masonic-infiltration.htm

------------------

PART 2: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’

  https://banned.video/watch?id=647656e8f6134e1e8db19094/










