The Tallit Miracle Perry Stone
Published 18 hours ago |
Perry StoneFeb 13, 2023


Why did the sick want to touch the hem of Christ's garment? Discover the meaning of "virtue" and how "dunamis" is a key to the miraculous! Taped in a great location.

#perrystone #prophecy #mannafest


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mulUx9ZGtvw

