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The Death of the United States as we knew it - Is the UN in Control Now?
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122 views • February 25, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Washington DC is empty. At the Superbowl before the kickoff they announced some of those participating in pre game activities (I think it was the color guard) was from the "Military District of Columbia". A Rather odd way to phrase it.
Were the lock downs and covid a cover for emptying out DC and turning over control to the UN? Chinese? Even worse?
They were moving people out of D.C. before Trump left office. It could be that the United States is being run by the UN which the last time I looked was the largest shareholder of the United States Corporation. Source: Red Pill. It sounds like I believe Richard Citizen Journalist from Telegram.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlsQSpOQxg1E/
Washington DC is empty. At the Superbowl before the kickoff they announced some of those participating in pre game activities (I think it was the color guard) was from the "Military District of Columbia". A Rather odd way to phrase it.
Were the lock downs and covid a cover for emptying out DC and turning over control to the UN? Chinese? Even worse?
They were moving people out of D.C. before Trump left office. It could be that the United States is being run by the UN which the last time I looked was the largest shareholder of the United States Corporation. Source: Red Pill. It sounds like I believe Richard Citizen Journalist from Telegram.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlsQSpOQxg1E/
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