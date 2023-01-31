Create New Account
Ephesians Chapter 5 14Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
Be Children of Light
EphesiansChapter 5

14Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.

put on the full armour of godthe breast plate of righteousnessthe shield of faith

