BREAKING: Weather Controlled FAMINE? - Globalists Plot LATEST Attack On Food Supply!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the plan to destroy the food supply worldwide with not only insane climate policies and sabotage but also weather modification as NOAA predicts a 90% chance of El Niño in 2023 from summer to winter. This could devastate crop production which is already incredibly low. Wheat production is falling off a cliff at a record pace and climate policies are dragging farmers into total failure. What we're witnessing is the slow beginnings of a genocide. We already know governments can manipulate the weather with cloud seeding. It's admitted. They can send hurricanes to one place while sending droughts to another. Weather is generally in equilibrium worldwide. However, when it's made to be extreme in one place, it's likely to cause other places on earth to face similarly extreme conditions, whether wet or dry. Meanwhile, green policies are cemented a starvation on top of already existing shortages across the board. Also, a "strange version" of Mad Cow disease is causing mass recalls of meat. How convenient.





Prepare now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

