Dr. Peter McCullough;
•28% of Americans know someone who has died due to the Covid ‘vaccine’
•22% of Americans know someone who’s been seriously injured
•15% of Vaccinated people reported a new illness or disease after the Covid shot
The CDC V-Safe Data show that 7-8% of Americans were hospitalised and 25% were incapacitated after the shot
“We’ve never had a vaccine so toxic….this is what the patients are saying”
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
