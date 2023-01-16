Create New Account
28% of Americans Know Someone Who Has Died Due To The Covid ‘Vaccine
200 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Dr. Peter McCullough;

•28% of Americans know someone who has died due to the Covid ‘vaccine’

•22% of Americans know someone who’s been seriously injured

•15% of Vaccinated people reported a new illness or disease after the Covid shot

The CDC V-Safe Data show that 7-8% of Americans were hospitalised and 25% were incapacitated after the shot

“We’ve never had a vaccine so toxic….this is what the patients are saying”

WATCH HERE ➡️ https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-peter-mccullough-sudden-deaths-cardiac-events-exploding-parallel-health-system/

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Keywords
vaxxdr peter mcculloughhealth surveys

