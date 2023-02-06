The next lie to be broken off is the rapture lie and the waiting on Jesus lie!

Do you have this message in your heart?
The "message about the Kingdom."
Do we see freedom amongst the nations?? Not so much. Why? Lack of knowledge of the Truth..
Well I am convinced that there is a lack of understanding of the Message of the Kingdom. The message that Jesus brought. Get this revelation. A teaching revival of the Kingdom must come for the nations to be free.
Scripture foresaw that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, and announced the gospel in advance to Abraham: “All nations will be blessed through you." Galatians 3:8
Get my book to learn the Kingdom message, around 150 scriptures in this epic Kingdom Study Book: "Born Again As Kings - the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings." https://bornagainaskings.com
Check out my website and get on my list at: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Download all my podcast episodes at: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.