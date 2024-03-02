Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Now they're LYING about MASKS, Fismans Fraud is at it again _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
18 Subscribers
62 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored Content  
Canada has produced more "hate science" to justify their pandemic laws. The same author who produced the study targeting the unvaccinated has released a new study to justify mask mandates. It's just as flimsy as ever and data scientist Regina Watteel joins us to try to understand it.

Keywords
bad sciencemedicinecanadacovidmask mandates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket