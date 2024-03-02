Now they're LYING about MASKS, Fismans Fraud is at it again _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Canada has produced more "hate science" to justify their pandemic laws. The same author who produced the study targeting the unvaccinated has released a new study to justify mask mandates. It's just as flimsy as ever and data scientist Regina Watteel joins us to try to understand it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.