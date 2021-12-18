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Silver or Gold? Keith Neumeyer Picks the Metal to Own in 2022
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407 views • December 18, 2021
From Silver Heist
Founder and CEO of First Majestic Silver Keith Neumeyer is also the Founder and Chairman of First Mining Gold. He joins me for an Interview.
Are you a gold stacker or silver stacker? I interview Mr Neumeyer and ask him “Heading Into 2022, If you could only hold physical gold or physical silver, which would you choose?”
We also get an update to the story regarding First Majestic Silver withholding from
sale 1.4 million ounces of mined silver from the industrial market. This happened In the third quarter of 2021.
We talk about the gold and silver supply, the history of his companies, physical silver bullion sold at his company website, buying assets when no one else is buying, and more.
THIS IS NOT A SPONSORED INTERVIEW, Mr Neumeyer was my guest and he graciously accepted my invitation to answer some silver and gold questions. We thank him for his time.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/XjU1fLIezw0
Founder and CEO of First Majestic Silver Keith Neumeyer is also the Founder and Chairman of First Mining Gold. He joins me for an Interview.
Are you a gold stacker or silver stacker? I interview Mr Neumeyer and ask him “Heading Into 2022, If you could only hold physical gold or physical silver, which would you choose?”
We also get an update to the story regarding First Majestic Silver withholding from
sale 1.4 million ounces of mined silver from the industrial market. This happened In the third quarter of 2021.
We talk about the gold and silver supply, the history of his companies, physical silver bullion sold at his company website, buying assets when no one else is buying, and more.
THIS IS NOT A SPONSORED INTERVIEW, Mr Neumeyer was my guest and he graciously accepted my invitation to answer some silver and gold questions. We thank him for his time.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/XjU1fLIezw0
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