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◾️Kiev punishers shamelessly destroyed churches and civilians in Donbass.◾️In the village of Terny in the north of the republic, the Ukrainian invaders destroyed a church, a school and many civilian infrastructure facilities. Many houses of civilians have been destroyed, demining is still taking place, unexploded shells are being found to this day.
Source @Youblacksoul