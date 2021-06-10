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Mainstream Media Democrats Want To Arrest Republican Congressmen As Terrorists
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80 views • June 10, 2021
From Nicole Wallace begging James Clyburn to "fill me up with wisdom" regarding how to defeat and stop Republicans from PROTECTING ELECTIONS by any means necessary, to Frank Figliuzzi describing how arresting political opposition "is merely a speed bump not a road block"
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
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