🚨IRGC Announces TARGETING of 'US & ZIONIST Commanders & Political Officials"

🚨 IRGC ANNOUNCE TARGETING OF "AMERICAN AND ZIONIST COMMANDERS AND POLITICAL OFFICIALS"

IRGC warns that in retaliation for strikes on residential areas in Iran, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will target the residential neighborhoods of American and Zionist political commanders and officials in the region.

Adding, from Lebanon:

Hezbollah marks a milestone: 1,000 official statements issued. 1,100 operations carried out since the start of the Israeli offensive, in defense of Lebanon and its people.

"This is just the beginning."