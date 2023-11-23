“Seek first the kingdom of God, and all these things shall be added to you”: SOME THOUGHTS OF MINE MVI_6331
42 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
I have an additional way of describing this
principle, and why its practice is to be valued.
Keywords
forgivenesssatanspiritualityopportunityreligionliberationsoulspiritual growthluciferwill of godempowermentgreatnesscharactersublimationtruth beauty and goodnesssoul-healingbest friendship with god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos