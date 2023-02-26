Paris - Protestors Support of France's Withdrawal from NATO and Against the Supply of Weapons to Ukraine

The second action in support of France's withdrawal from NATO and against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, organized by the leader of the French movement "Patriots" Florian Filippo, is taking place in Paris
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.