Hydroxychloroquine Home Recipe (Dr. Christiane Northrup)

And someone has the gall to tell me this:

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i enjoyed our conversation yesterday. i respect your passion. please pardon me for i am not good at words, even less so in discussion.



let me try to answer you back on why i believe the current vaccine program mandate was NOT what you related to as one written in Rev 13:16-17.



what happens in Rev13 was during the period we called Tribulation. and it was the false prophet who forced people to put on the mark.



before that, the Anti-Christ would reveal himself to the world by confirming a covenant to Israel as depicts in Daniel 9:27.



before the covenant, obviously, there will be a war.



in our times, the first thing we should look for is a war in the middle east that involves Israel.



only then all things will start to unfold accordingly.

this is going to happen someday.



Quinine is an alkaloid, a naturally occurring chemical compound from the bark of a cinchona tree, which is native to Peru. yes quinine is used to treat malaria by native locals. Pharma makes use of this info and turns it into something like Hydroxychloroquine to sell money. question. have you heard of lemon peel to cure malaria?

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Please comment below on how best to respond! Thanks!