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Exposing Union/Covid Profiteering in Canada
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51 views • October 22, 2021
Crime fighting 101, follow the money. Why are all unions pushing the Covunism agenda? Because they are greedy criminals and nothing, not the people, their lives, their children or their futures matter to them. These people need to be held to account. Demand your Unions financial records and you can see how you (and your dues) fit into this nation destroying conspiracy. It's no longer theory.
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