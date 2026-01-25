© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking: James O’Keefe Receives Death Threat in Minneapolis
---------------
Antifa Influencer Declares ‘Guerrilla War’ Against ICE After Minnesota Shooting 👀
https://ijr.com/antifa-influencer-declares-guerrilla-war-against-ice-after-mi
-------------
WATCH: James O’Keefe Barely Escapes as Leftists in Minneapolis Hurl Frozen Water Bottles
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/watch-okeefe-media-group-surrounded-leftists-minneapolis/