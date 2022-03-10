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Project Veritas Strikes Again, Plus Mel K, Lara Logan, Donne Clement Petruska, and Amanda Grace! | The Flyover Conservatives Show
Flyover Conservatives
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Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

Mel K
WEBSITE:  https://TheMelKShow.com
                   https://TheMelKShow.tv

Lara Logan
WEBSITE: http://laralogan.com/
GETTR: @laralogan

Donne Clement Petruska
WEBSITE: https://Houseofdestiny.org

Amanda Grace- Ark of Grace Ministries
WEBSITE: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com

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Keywords
conservativespropheticproject veritaschinaborderwarhunter bidenputininflationlara logankim clementflyoverkievrosenbergamanda gracemel kark of grace ministriesmatthew rosenbergthe mel k showark of graceflyover conservativesdavid and stacy whiteddonne clement petruskadonne clement
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