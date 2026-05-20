THE BIBLICAL LENS ON THE RESET: Special Report with Sheila Holm





19 books. Nearly every continent. A spiritual, patriotic, and biblical lens on the collapse of the old world and the birth of the new.





Sheila Holm is not a commentator. She's a researcher, theologian, and national speaker who has spent decades connecting the dots between prophecy and current events. She brings her wisdom to JMC Broadcasting—monthly.





The truth isn't just political. It's spiritual.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.