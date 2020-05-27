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05/25/20 #2ndAmRev: Memorial Day! Big Phrma Cabal WILL NOT Defeat America! #AmericaRise
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121 views • May 27, 2020
You Are Free TV
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5/25: Today, POTUS honored the Fallen who have defended America and also declared once again the take down of the DS. Patriots across the country defy UN controlled State and local government operatives, foreign funded, who attempt to crush our country!! Meanwhile, M_derna, J&J, international big Pharma corps think they have the golden key to defeat us— they do not!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.newsmax.com/us/maga-boat-...
https://www.newswars.com/what-these-s...
Moderna fakery, Theranos style:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/05/19/v...
Gates nano needle patch for ID 2020:
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/...
https://www.statnews.com/2016/09/13/m...
https://www.statnews.com/2018/03/27/m...
https://newbostonpost.com/2020/01/27/...
https://www.businessinsider.com/thera...
https://thesiliconvalleystory.com/the...
BAD BLOOD, the book:
https://www.gq.com/story/bad-blood-re...
https://adventuresincapitalism.com/20...
Please view The Fullerton Informer on 5g/ Airconditoning upgrades in schools:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NptT_...
Please subscribe!
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
88K subscribers
5/25: Today, POTUS honored the Fallen who have defended America and also declared once again the take down of the DS. Patriots across the country defy UN controlled State and local government operatives, foreign funded, who attempt to crush our country!! Meanwhile, M_derna, J&J, international big Pharma corps think they have the golden key to defeat us— they do not!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.newsmax.com/us/maga-boat-...
https://www.newswars.com/what-these-s...
Moderna fakery, Theranos style:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/05/19/v...
Gates nano needle patch for ID 2020:
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/...
https://www.statnews.com/2016/09/13/m...
https://www.statnews.com/2018/03/27/m...
https://newbostonpost.com/2020/01/27/...
https://www.businessinsider.com/thera...
https://thesiliconvalleystory.com/the...
BAD BLOOD, the book:
https://www.gq.com/story/bad-blood-re...
https://adventuresincapitalism.com/20...
Please view The Fullerton Informer on 5g/ Airconditoning upgrades in schools:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NptT_...
Please subscribe!
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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