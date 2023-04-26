Create New Account
Kevin and Jeremy said that American history education is feasible, but the current school education neglects the education of American history
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
4月8日，在新中国联邦组织的“释放郭文贵”集会现场，美国独立媒体LIVE FROM AMERICA进行了现场直播

主持人@jeremyherrell 采访现场的美国爱国者凯文，凯文和杰瑞米说美国的历史教育是可行的但是目前的学校教育不重视教授美国的历史，现场的华人爱国者们一定比美国人更懂美国的历史。

On April 8, at the #freemilesguo rally organized by the New Federal State of China, the American independent media LIVE FROM AMERICA broadcasted live.

The host @jeremyherrell interviewed Kevin, an American patriot at the scene. Kevin and Jeremy said that American history education is feasible, but the current school education neglects the education of American history. The Chinese patriots at the scene must understand American history better than Americans.

