May Zeal for God's House Consume You

Do you, with your whole heart and soul and all day every day, long to be with God? Because if not, upon leaving this world, don’t expect to be whisked away directly to heaven. That’s the conclusion one reaches from reading An Unpublished Manuscript on Purgatory written by a French nun who from 1874-1890 allegedly was visited by the soul of a deceased fellow nun who was in purgatory. How do we grow to yearn to be with the Lord with every fiber of our being? This video offers ways to do that.

