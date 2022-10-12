261) Panorama Geopolítico Mundial (EN | PT)

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Créditos ao Canal Brendon Lee O'Connell IIIl, Outubro 10, 2022: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtDeNQhWST7EnDtx-DSfug
161. Is Ukraine The End Of German Power In Europe? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXMWcqL4Y9Y
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