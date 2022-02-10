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Two PhD's Geek on VAERS and All Things COVID "Vaccines" -- Includes Video Index of Topics!
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10 views • February 10, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vrj7xf-jessica-rose-vaers-and-all-things-covid-vaccines.html
Jessica Rose: VAERS and All Things COVID Vaccines (Interviewed by Chris Masterjohn)
Rumble — In this episode, Chris Masterjohn has a fascinating 3-hour conversation with Dr. Jessica Rose about all things related to COVID vaccines, ranging from interpreting the VAERS data to the future of mandatory prophylactic gene therapy.
If you follow Dr. Rose on her web site or YouTube channel, she is first and foremost an analyst of VAERS.
If you follow her substack, her bio is simple: "I am a dissident."
Her academic bio emphasizes her expertise in biology and immunology:
Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 post-doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post doctoral degree at the Technion.
Important Links
Her CV is rich in published work on infectious diseases:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/Curriculum%20Vitae%20June%202021.pdf
She plays advisory roles in the Canadian organization Take Back Our Freedoms:
https://takingbackourfreedoms.ca/about-us/
She is also involved with Geert Vanden Bossche's Voice for Science and Solidarity:
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/authors/jessica-rose
The three most important ways to keep up with her work are her web site, substack, and YouTube channel:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/
https://jessicar.substack.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/74jessicarose
This is her currently withdrawn paper on myocarditis:
https://61b87bfde22db9000824d656--i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/A%20Report%20on%20Myocarditis%20Adverse%20Events%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Vaccine%20AdverseEvents%20Reporting%20System%20%28VAERS%29%20in%20Association%20with%20COVID19%20Injectable%20Biological%20Products.pdf
This is her critical appraisal of VAERS as a pharmacovigilence tool:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/Pharmacovigilance%20VAERS%20paper%20FINAL_OCT_1_2021.pdf
Time Stamps
07:25 The interview starts
08:27 Her academic background
25:09 How she started analyzing VAERS data
31:14 Were the mandates a surprise or expected?
31:34 Raw milk persecution, Rawsome raids, National Animal Identification System, swine flu microchips and forced quarantining laws
38:45 Interpreting VAERS: how do we think about underreporting, overreporting, stimulated reporting, and causality?
52:08 Total adverse events are continuing to accumulate at the same rate even though the rollout is tapering, breakthrough infections, female reproduction issues
56:38 John Su misrepresents the data on 5-11-year-olds at CDC meeting
01:03:02 Hiding the children injected illegally
1:08:52 Severe adverse events in 5-11-year-olds
1:15:37 Back when 50 VAERS deaths would take a product off the market
1:18:04 We should be more cautious, not less cautious, when the data is poor quality
1:21:00 Hiding the all-cause mortality data
1:26:51 Can you get COVID twice? And what does it mean, exactly, to “get” COVID?
1:48:37 Widespread low-level inflammation throughout the population
1:53:14 Can the spike protein be written to the human genome?
1:57:31 Why is the risk/reward ratio so much worse for kids?
2:03:57 The effect of the vaccines on viral evolution in the era of omicron
2:12:18 Do we have an epidemic of hospitalizations for PCR-negative COVID-like illness in fully vaccinated people?
2:16:13 The saga of the retracted paper
2:20:14 Most myocarditis is severe by standard definition
2:27:13 Two approaches to language in peer-reviewed papers: raw honesty vs deference to the narrative.
2:32:58 What is a “vaccine” and are these injections technically vaccines?
2:42:48 The importance of precision
2:45:20 The potential future of widespread or even mandatory prophylactic gene therapy
2:50:00 Why risk-reward is the wrong way to thing about the vaccines
2:56:36 Blood transfusions and shedding
3:01:57 Her advice as a concerned citizen of the human species to us as we enter into a world wherein we are rapidly losing our freedoms.
Jessica Rose: VAERS and All Things COVID Vaccines (Interviewed by Chris Masterjohn)
Rumble — In this episode, Chris Masterjohn has a fascinating 3-hour conversation with Dr. Jessica Rose about all things related to COVID vaccines, ranging from interpreting the VAERS data to the future of mandatory prophylactic gene therapy.
If you follow Dr. Rose on her web site or YouTube channel, she is first and foremost an analyst of VAERS.
If you follow her substack, her bio is simple: "I am a dissident."
Her academic bio emphasizes her expertise in biology and immunology:
Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 post-doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post doctoral degree at the Technion.
Important Links
Her CV is rich in published work on infectious diseases:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/Curriculum%20Vitae%20June%202021.pdf
She plays advisory roles in the Canadian organization Take Back Our Freedoms:
https://takingbackourfreedoms.ca/about-us/
She is also involved with Geert Vanden Bossche's Voice for Science and Solidarity:
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/authors/jessica-rose
The three most important ways to keep up with her work are her web site, substack, and YouTube channel:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/
https://jessicar.substack.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/74jessicarose
This is her currently withdrawn paper on myocarditis:
https://61b87bfde22db9000824d656--i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/A%20Report%20on%20Myocarditis%20Adverse%20Events%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Vaccine%20AdverseEvents%20Reporting%20System%20%28VAERS%29%20in%20Association%20with%20COVID19%20Injectable%20Biological%20Products.pdf
This is her critical appraisal of VAERS as a pharmacovigilence tool:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/Pharmacovigilance%20VAERS%20paper%20FINAL_OCT_1_2021.pdf
Time Stamps
07:25 The interview starts
08:27 Her academic background
25:09 How she started analyzing VAERS data
31:14 Were the mandates a surprise or expected?
31:34 Raw milk persecution, Rawsome raids, National Animal Identification System, swine flu microchips and forced quarantining laws
38:45 Interpreting VAERS: how do we think about underreporting, overreporting, stimulated reporting, and causality?
52:08 Total adverse events are continuing to accumulate at the same rate even though the rollout is tapering, breakthrough infections, female reproduction issues
56:38 John Su misrepresents the data on 5-11-year-olds at CDC meeting
01:03:02 Hiding the children injected illegally
1:08:52 Severe adverse events in 5-11-year-olds
1:15:37 Back when 50 VAERS deaths would take a product off the market
1:18:04 We should be more cautious, not less cautious, when the data is poor quality
1:21:00 Hiding the all-cause mortality data
1:26:51 Can you get COVID twice? And what does it mean, exactly, to “get” COVID?
1:48:37 Widespread low-level inflammation throughout the population
1:53:14 Can the spike protein be written to the human genome?
1:57:31 Why is the risk/reward ratio so much worse for kids?
2:03:57 The effect of the vaccines on viral evolution in the era of omicron
2:12:18 Do we have an epidemic of hospitalizations for PCR-negative COVID-like illness in fully vaccinated people?
2:16:13 The saga of the retracted paper
2:20:14 Most myocarditis is severe by standard definition
2:27:13 Two approaches to language in peer-reviewed papers: raw honesty vs deference to the narrative.
2:32:58 What is a “vaccine” and are these injections technically vaccines?
2:42:48 The importance of precision
2:45:20 The potential future of widespread or even mandatory prophylactic gene therapy
2:50:00 Why risk-reward is the wrong way to thing about the vaccines
2:56:36 Blood transfusions and shedding
3:01:57 Her advice as a concerned citizen of the human species to us as we enter into a world wherein we are rapidly losing our freedoms.
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