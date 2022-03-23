[Bidan] Cover-Up Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Diary
* Biden [crime] family’s house of cards is on the brink of collapse.
* Hunter has sketchy Chinese connections; Joe really is the big guy; and Ashley’s diary is real.
* The entire national security apparatus seems to be working to stop the diary from going public.
* Joe was knee-deep in Hunter’s finances.
* For 2 years, the media told us — without evidence — that the Russians had compromised DJT.
* Now they’re sitting on a laptop of evidence that Biden could be compromised by the Chinese.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 March 2022