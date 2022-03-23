[Bidan] Cover-Up Exposed

Dear Diary

* Biden [crime] family’s house of cards is on the brink of collapse.

* Hunter has sketchy Chinese connections; Joe really is the big guy; and Ashley’s diary is real.

* The entire national security apparatus seems to be working to stop the diary from going public.

* Joe was knee-deep in Hunter’s finances.

* For 2 years, the media told us — without evidence — that the Russians had compromised DJT.

* Now they’re sitting on a laptop of evidence that Biden could be compromised by the Chinese.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 March 2022