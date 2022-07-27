Texas Sheriff: Teach Constitution to Children

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The Constitution must be taught to children and sheriffs must protect the God-given rights of citizens, Panola County, Texas, Sheriff-elect Cutter Clinton told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview from the Freedom Fest. Sheriff Clinton, who was recently elected and will take office soon, said that federal officials representing West Texas have been good about obeying their oaths of office, and the election officials in his community would not compromise themselves. However, he expressed concerns about the technology being used in elections and said it was important to ensure the integrity of elections.