Abortions | Why Is the Satanic Temple Opening an Abortion Clinic to Provide 'Religious Abortion' and 'Abortion Ritual 'Care?
Thrivetime Show
Published 19 hours ago |

Watch the Original February 3rd 2023 Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ry5j_kId4M

The Satanic Temple opens clinic to provide 'religious abortion' care named for Justice Samuel Alito's mother - READ - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/the-satanic-temple-opens-clinic-provide-religious-abortion-care-named-justice-samuel-alito-mother

