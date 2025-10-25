© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #459
0. 10:40 Ryrcyn and Roger comment on Charlie Kirk
1. 27:14 Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska murdered on transit train in race based killing 1350
2. 57:35 Three different governments Japan, Nepal and France collapsed in 72 hours
3. 1:39:41 Massive Immigration protest in London causes the Establishment there to panic
4. 2:02:46 British Citizen Graham Linahan applies for refugee status to the US as a Free Speech Refugee
5. 2:18:53 Juno News Keean Bexte now subject of Criminal Investigation for coverage during previous election
6. 2:39:04 Media SUDDENLY discovers that rating site Rotten Tomatoes is rigged
I had to make a special episode to cover everything around Charlie Kirk or RPN 458 would've gone on for a very long. So this is the special episode. All the things The Panel and I would like to say about the Assassination. And all the the fallout that's happened afterwards
