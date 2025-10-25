Red Pill Nation Hangout #459

0. 10:40 Ryrcyn and Roger comment on Charlie Kirk

1. 27:14 Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska murdered on transit train in race based killing 1350

2. 57:35 Three different governments Japan, Nepal and France collapsed in 72 hours

3. 1:39:41 Massive Immigration protest in London causes the Establishment there to panic

4. 2:02:46 British Citizen Graham Linahan applies for refugee status to the US as a Free Speech Refugee

5. 2:18:53 Juno News Keean Bexte now subject of Criminal Investigation for coverage during previous election

6. 2:39:04 Media SUDDENLY discovers that rating site Rotten Tomatoes is rigged





I had to make a special episode to cover everything around Charlie Kirk or RPN 458 would've gone on for a very long. So this is the special episode. All the things The Panel and I would like to say about the Assassination. And all the the fallout that's happened afterwards





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee





