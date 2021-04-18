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Rollerball Madrid Tokyo & New York Final Game Short Featurette
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77 views • April 18, 2021
Rollerball Madrid Tokyo & Final Game. Jonathan E. is the team captain and veteran star of the Houston Rollerball team. He has become the sport's most recognizable and talented player.
Rollerball soon degrades into senseless violence as the rules are changed just to force Jonathan out. Houston's semi-final game against Tokyo has no penalties and only limited substitutions. The brutality of the match kills several players, including Houston's lead biker, Blue. Jonathan's best friend and teammate, Moonpie, is ganged up on by three Tokyo team members and rendered unconscious. Despite the violence, Houston is victorious and will play New York for the world championship.
Rollerball soon degrades into senseless violence as the rules are changed just to force Jonathan out. Houston's semi-final game against Tokyo has no penalties and only limited substitutions. The brutality of the match kills several players, including Houston's lead biker, Blue. Jonathan's best friend and teammate, Moonpie, is ganged up on by three Tokyo team members and rendered unconscious. Despite the violence, Houston is victorious and will play New York for the world championship.
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