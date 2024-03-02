Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DIS-INFO Wars - Free Speech Systematic Destruction
channel image
GoneDark
192 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

First Amendment attackers participate in "Fake" legal scams to set precedence and scare anyone else from speaking out.

Second Amendment is their ultimate goal.  They pay shills to tarnish everyone by design.  The more you listen to these false prophets and partake in their satanic rituals, the faster all liberties are infringed upon.

Follow the "Rabbit Holes" before the Grand Deception achieves a "One World Order.  The best action is to NOT take their Mark. 

Keywords
free speechnewsmilitarybill of rights1st amendmentnwocontrolledilluminatiintelligencefakepsyopsoppositioncuriousprovocativechannel 4disinformation company

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket