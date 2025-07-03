BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Comparing #XRP 💦 and the #DXY 💵 charts after the fake out!
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
19 views • 1 day ago

🔍 Video Description:


Today’s video covers an in-depth analysis of the XRP 4-Hour and Daily Charts, a comparison between XRP and the DXY (U.S. Dollar Index), and a detailed look at the XRP liquidity heatmaps. I’ll also be sharing my short-term XRP price predictions based on current market structure and volume behavior.


Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more XRP technical analysis, crypto market insights, and real-time trading updates.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP four hour, and daily charts.

- XRP and the DXY (U.S. Dollar Index).

- XRP heatmaps in varying timeframes.

- Potential short-term price moves, and predictions.


✅ Get 25% off your first month on my Patreon Master-Tier for the entire month of July, in celebration of our Independence! Offer valid July 1st – July 31st.


🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “New Country” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#crypto #cryptotrading #chartpatterns

cryptocurrencygoldcryptotradingstockssilvercryptocurrenciesinvestingripplexrpdxymetashackle
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

00:00– ⚠️ Disclaimer

00:05– 🎵 Music

00:15– 📝 Summary

00:28– 📊 XRP Daily Chart

03:35– ⏱️ XRP 4H Chart

04:50– 💵 XRP vs. DXY

06:47– 🌡️ XRP Heatma

