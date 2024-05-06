Create New Account
Jabees suffering, dying
Fritjof Persson
Published a day ago

Most of us know someone who was injured or killed by the vaccine. Don’t let them gaslight you into believing that these stories are fake or made up. Millions injured. Hundreds of thousands dead- and that’s only with a 1% reporting rate on the VAERS database. This is the reality of the destruction they have caused.

