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VD Ranger X-Perimental IPA 4.75/5
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1 view • June 02, 2022
While I am not the biggest fan of IPAs, this one from the New Belgium Voodoo Ranger series is quite good. A well balanced juicy hazy billed as X-Perimental but it should become a perennial favorite.
She runs 6.6 for the ABV, IBUs are best guessed at 35-40 and the SRM is a by my eye 22.
The Nose is nice and rich with fruits and just a hint of pine.
The initial hit is fast, not overly sweet nor bitter.
Fast thru the middle she crests at the back of throat only to return again and coat the inside of the mouth with the flavor profile sitting squarely within the intra-dental zones and the tongue. Fruit and a bit of pine as well as a light malty rendolence.
Fast thru the middle she finishes up just a bit dirty and delicious. This is a damn fine example of a well crafted brew.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w Sancho and I.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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She runs 6.6 for the ABV, IBUs are best guessed at 35-40 and the SRM is a by my eye 22.
The Nose is nice and rich with fruits and just a hint of pine.
The initial hit is fast, not overly sweet nor bitter.
Fast thru the middle she crests at the back of throat only to return again and coat the inside of the mouth with the flavor profile sitting squarely within the intra-dental zones and the tongue. Fruit and a bit of pine as well as a light malty rendolence.
Fast thru the middle she finishes up just a bit dirty and delicious. This is a damn fine example of a well crafted brew.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w Sancho and I.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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